IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand match?

Team India will face New Zealand in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. The game will be played at the McLean Park, Napier. The first match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being played and the second game was won by the men in blue.

After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 25th of November.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the second match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is chance of less than 5% of rain to disrupt the 3rd T20I.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideal humid to slightly dry during the match and humidity is predicted to fluctuate aroound 44% to 33% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 18 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 11 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt for batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodh

