IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand match?

Team India will face New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The game will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The first match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being played. The last match will be played on Tuesday.

After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 25th of November.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of the second match -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is chance of more than 50% of rain to disrupt the 2nd T20I.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideal humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 71% to 85% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 17 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 15 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodh

