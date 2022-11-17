IND vs NZ: VVS Laxman lavishes praise on Hardik Pandya, says he is fabulous leader

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY Pandya, Laxman

India is set to take on New Zealand in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Friday. Ahead of the match, VVS Laxman showered praise for Hardik Pandya.

Pandya is named as the captain for the India vs New Zealand T20I series starting from the 18th of November.

"He is a fabulous leader you know. Obviously, what he has done for Gujarat Titans in his first year of captaincy, winning the IPL isn't a mean achievement I have spent time with him from Ireland series, and not only is he tactically good but also very calm and that is something very important when you play at the highest level.

Hardik Pandya's performance against New Zealand in T20IS:

Pandya has played eight T20Is against the Kiwis from 2016 to 2021

In the eight matches that he played, he scored 64 runs.

Pandya has taken four wickets so far.

His highest score against Team New Zealand is 23 runs with a batting average of 10.66.

His best bowling in innings (BBI) is 2/51 and has a bowling average of 48.50

"There will be situations when you will be under pressure and there you will require to be calm. But also his presence in the dressing room and his work ethic is exemplary. Hardik is a players' captain and is approachable and all the players go and confide in him," said the former India batter.

The top order's approach copped criticism in the T20 World Cup 2022 and Laxman expects the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to bat fearlessly in the absence of senior players.

"We have a top order that has the capability to bat fearlessly. My message to top order is to bat fearlessly and express yourself but also change your strategy as per the game situation. Yes, we don't have KL, Rohit, and Virat here but who are here are also experienced enough players."

Laxman also added that the series could see the reunion of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven as India aim for wickets in the middle overs

Latest Cricket News