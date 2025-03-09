IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's rocket throw catches Mitchell Santner short in Dubai: Watch Virat Kohli's direct throw to KL Rahul from the deep caught Mitchell Santner short in the 49th over of the match. New Zealand posted 251 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell's half-century.

In the 49th over of the match, Virat Kohli’s rocket throw saw Mitchell Santner just short of the crease. The New Zealand captain pushed the ball for a double but he wasn’t entirely sure of taking the second run. However, Michael Bracewell, who was on the other end, pushed for the run but Santner failed to cover the distance as Kohli’s throw found KL Rahul at the perfect position, who collected the ball and smashed the stumps to send Santner packing.

The 33-year-old departed after scoring eight runs off 10 balls. During his time on the crease, Santner played the role of second fiddle to Bracewell, who had an excellent day with the bat, scoring a half-century to help New Zealand post 251 runs on the board in the first innings. On a surface that heavily supported the spinners, his batting helped the team post a respectable total and New Zealand can now push to win the match.

