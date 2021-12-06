IND vs NZ Test series: Virat Kohli credits Wankhede pitch for India's win against New Zealand in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli

The clinical win of 372 runs in Mumbai has handed India a Test series win against New Zealand by a 1-0 margin. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli credited the win hugely to the Wankhede turf. Kohli iterated that the pitch offered more assistance- better bounce which gave India a better chance to win.

"Here (at Wankhede) there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Talking of the first Test in Kanpur, the right-handed batsman praised New Zealand for their valourous efforts for concluding the game in a draw. He was happy to see the youngsters step up and take the responsibilities.

"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all their best, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur," Kohli added.

The 33-year old Indian player talked of his alliance with India's new head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli explicitly said that the collective aim is to raise the bar of Indian cricket.

"The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing," asserted Kohli.

As India are to tour South Africa for the 3 Test matches and as likely ODIs later in December, Kohli looks positive about the overseas tour and hopes for a win.

"South Africa is a good challenge. We built it up in England and South Africa last time, and Australia was an accumulation of all that experience. South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team. Hopefully, we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series."