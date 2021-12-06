IND vs NZ Test series: Ashwin surpasses Kumble to become fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in India

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed some fine bowling performance in the just-concluded series against New Zealand which India won 1-0. Besides scalping 14 wickets across four innings and returning with an impressive economy of 1.54, Ashwin toppled quite a few records. Recently, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home (India) and went past Anil Kumble's record.
Kumble had achieved the 300-wicket mark in 52 matches while Ashwin touched the same in 49 matches.
Fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home
48 Muttiah Muralitharan
49 Ravichandran Ashwin
52 Anil Kumble
65 Shane Warne
71 Jimmy Anderson
76 Stuart Broad
Besides, the bowling great marked a flurry of records for India and under his own belt.
Highest Test wicket-taker in India
350 Anil Kumble
300 Ravi Ashwin*
265 Harbhajan Singh
219 Kapil Dev
Most Test wickets at home
493 - Muttiah Muralitharan
402 - James Anderson
350 - Anil Kumble
341 - Stuart Broad
319 - Shane Warne
300 - R Ashwin
Ashwin is the sixth bowler in the world and the second Indian bowler to take more than 300 Test wickets at home. Not only this, Ashwin has also become the highest Test wicket-taker in India vs New Zealand matches. He did this big feat leaving Sir Richard Headley behind.
Most wickets in Tests between India and New Zealand:
66 : Ravichandran Ashwin
65 : Sir Richard Hadlee
57 : Bishan Singh Bedi
Most 4+ Wicket Takers in Test Wins for India
38 - R Ashwin
38 - Anil Kumble
23 - Harbhajan Singh
14 - Erapalli Prasanna
13 - Bhagwat Chandrasekhar
In the Test series played between India and New Zealand, Ashwin managed to win the Player of the Series award by taking 14 wickets. Ashwin achieved this feat for the 9th time in Tests and thus became the bowler to win the most Player of the Series award in Test history behind Muralitharan and Jacques Kallis.
Most Player of the Series Awards in Tests
11 - Muttiah Muralitharan
9 - R Ashwin
9 - Jacques Kallis
8 - Richard Hadlee
8 - Imran Khan
8 - Shane Warne