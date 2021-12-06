IND vs NZ Test series: Ashwin surpasses Kumble to become fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's Ravichandaran Ashwin, centre, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham with his teammates during the day five of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed some fine bowling performance in the just-concluded series against New Zealand which India won 1-0. Besides scalping 14 wickets across four innings and returning with an impressive economy of 1.54, Ashwin toppled quite a few records. Recently, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home (India) and went past Anil Kumble's record.

Kumble had achieved the 300-wicket mark in 52 matches while Ashwin touched the same in 49 matches.

Fastest bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home

48 Muttiah Muralitharan

49 Ravichandran Ashwin

52 Anil Kumble

65 Shane Warne

71 Jimmy Anderson

76 Stuart Broad

Besides, the bowling great marked a flurry of records for India and under his own belt.

Highest Test wicket-taker in India

350 Anil Kumble

300 Ravi Ashwin*

265 Harbhajan Singh

219 Kapil Dev

Most Test wickets at home

493 - Muttiah Muralitharan

402 - James Anderson

350 - Anil Kumble

341 - Stuart Broad

319 - Shane Warne

300 - R Ashwin

Ashwin is the sixth bowler in the world and the second Indian bowler to take more than 300 Test wickets at home. Not only this, Ashwin has also become the highest Test wicket-taker in India vs New Zealand matches. He did this big feat leaving Sir Richard Headley behind.

Most wickets in Tests between India and New Zealand:

66 : Ravichandran Ashwin

65 : Sir Richard Hadlee

57 : Bishan Singh Bedi

Most 4+ Wicket Takers in Test Wins for India

38 - R Ashwin

38 - Anil Kumble

23 - Harbhajan Singh

14 - Erapalli Prasanna

13 - Bhagwat Chandrasekhar

In the Test series played between India and New Zealand, Ashwin managed to win the Player of the Series award by taking 14 wickets. Ashwin achieved this feat for the 9th time in Tests and thus became the bowler to win the most Player of the Series award in Test history behind Muralitharan and Jacques Kallis.

Most Player of the Series Awards in Tests

11 - Muttiah Muralitharan

9 - R Ashwin

9 - Jacques Kallis

8 - Richard Hadlee

8 - Imran Khan

8 - Shane Warne