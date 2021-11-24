IND vs NZ Test series: Head to Head, other Test stats

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
Having rested their key players, New Zealand seem fully charged up. For India, the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has some major responsibilities to shoulder in the absence of key players- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2021 19:11 IST
Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India (Phile photo
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India (Phile photo)

Highlights

  • India and New Zealand have played 60 Tests.
  • Team India registered victories in 21 Test while New Zealand won 13.
  • Between India and New Zealand 26 matches were drawn.

As Green Park Stadium in Kanpur welcomes Test cricket after a five-year hiatus, it has picked up from where it left- India vs New Zealand. The stadium last hosted a Test game in September 2016 and is now offering the red-ball game between the same rivals. It would be interesting to see if India can pull off a resounding victory, much like the 2016 red ball game, when they take of Kane Williamson's side in the first Test starting tomorrow. 

In a total of 60 Test matches played so far between the two sides, India have won 21 games. The Kiwis have emerged victorious on 13 occasions and 26 games have concluded in a draw. While these stats depict India as heavyweights but the WTC 2021 final where the Blackcaps outplayed India would still bug the Indian side. 

Ahead of the two-match T20I series between India and New Zealand that begins in Kanpur from Thursday, we have a cursory look at their head to head, Test stats and recent form. 

Head to Head (All Test games)

Total Matches 60

India won 21

New Zealand won 13

Draws 26

Head to Head (Tests in India)

Total Matches 34

India won 16

New Zealand won 2

Draws 16

Most runs/ Top run-getters*

India

Player name               Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli                         19/ 830

Cheteshwar Pujara           19/ 772

Ajinkya Rahane                 15/ 664

New Zealand

Player name              Innings/ Runs

Ross Taylor                    27/870

Kane Williamson            22/ 829

Tom Latham                   14/ 384

Highest run-scorers*

India

Player name                    Score

Virat Kohli                          211

Ajinkya Rahane                 188

Cheteshwar Pujara            159

New Zealand

Player name                   Score

Ross Taylor                        151

James Neesham               137*

Kane Williamson                131

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers*

India

Player name                      Innings/ Wickets

Ravi Ashwin                            13/52

Ishant Sharma                         15/38

Mohammed Shami                   15/27

New Zealand 

Player name                    Innings/ Wickets

Tim Southee                         17/44

Trent Boult                            19/41

Neil Wagner                           12/21

Most hundreds*

India 

Player name                    Number of hundreds

Virat Kohli                                       3

Ajinkya Rahane                              2

Cheteshwar Pujara                        2

New Zealand 

Player name           Number of hundreds

Ross Taylor                            3

Kane Williamson                     2

Most fifties*

India

Player name                     Number of fifties

Virat Kohli                                      6

Cheteshwar Pujara                        6

Rohit Sharma                                 4 

New Zealand

Player name               Number of fifties

Kane Williamson                       7

Tom Latham                              5

Ross Taylor                              4

 

Most matches*

India

Player name                     Number of matches

Virat Kohli                                        10

Cheteshwar Pujara                         10

Jasprit Bumrah                               10

New Zealand 

Player name              Number of matches

Ross Taylor                              15

Kane Williamson                      12

Trent Boult                               10

*Current players

