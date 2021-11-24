IND vs NZ Test series: Head to Head, other Test stats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India (Phile photo)

As Green Park Stadium in Kanpur welcomes Test cricket after a five-year hiatus, it has picked up from where it left- India vs New Zealand. The stadium last hosted a Test game in September 2016 and is now offering the red-ball game between the same rivals. It would be interesting to see if India can pull off a resounding victory, much like the 2016 red ball game, when they take of Kane Williamson's side in the first Test starting tomorrow.

Having rested their key players, New Zealand seem fully charged up. For India, the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has some major responsibilities to shoulder in the absence of key players- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

In a total of 60 Test matches played so far between the two sides, India have won 21 games. The Kiwis have emerged victorious on 13 occasions and 26 games have concluded in a draw. While these stats depict India as heavyweights but the WTC 2021 final where the Blackcaps outplayed India would still bug the Indian side.

Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand that begins in Kanpur from Thursday, we have a cursory look at their head to head, Test stats and recent form.

Head to Head (All Test games)

Total Matches 60

India won 21

New Zealand won 13

Draws 26

Head to Head (Tests in India)

Total Matches 34

India won 16

New Zealand won 2

Draws 16

Most runs/ Top run-getters*

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli 19/ 830

Cheteshwar Pujara 19/ 772

Ajinkya Rahane 15/ 664

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Runs

Ross Taylor 27/870

Kane Williamson 22/ 829

Tom Latham 14/ 384

Highest run-scorers*

India

Player name Score

Virat Kohli 211

Ajinkya Rahane 188

Cheteshwar Pujara 159

New Zealand

Player name Score

Ross Taylor 151

James Neesham 137*

Kane Williamson 131

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers*

India

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Ravi Ashwin 13/52

Ishant Sharma 15/38

Mohammed Shami 15/27

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Tim Southee 17/44

Trent Boult 19/41

Neil Wagner 12/21

Most hundreds*

India

Player name Number of hundreds

Virat Kohli 3

Ajinkya Rahane 2

Cheteshwar Pujara 2

New Zealand

Player name Number of hundreds

Ross Taylor 3

Kane Williamson 2

Most fifties*

India

Player name Number of fifties

Virat Kohli 6

Cheteshwar Pujara 6

Rohit Sharma 4

New Zealand

Player name Number of fifties

Kane Williamson 7

Tom Latham 5

Ross Taylor 4

Most matches*

India

Player name Number of matches

Virat Kohli 10

Cheteshwar Pujara 10

Jasprit Bumrah 10

New Zealand

Player name Number of matches

Ross Taylor 15

Kane Williamson 12

Trent Boult 10

*Current players