IND vs NZ: Team India players reach Ahmedabad ahead of T20 World Cup final on Sunday - Watch video

Ahmedabad :

Team India players reached Ahmedabad today, two days ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The men in blue don't have much time to rest after their high-scoring semifinal clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (March 5). They will get only one training session on Saturday to gear up for the big game on Sunday.

For the unversed, India posted a mammoth total of 253 runs after being invited to bat first, thanks to a stunning knock of 89 runs from Sanju Samson. However, England matched them for the entire innings despite losing wickets courtesy of an explosive batting from Jacob Bethell, who became the first player ever to score a century against India in the T20 World Cup history.

Despite posting such a massive score, India won only by seven runs and it took a brilliant spell from Jasprit Bumrah in the death overs to defend 253 runs in the end. Returning to the final, New Zealand have already reached Ahmedabad ahead of the Indian team, having comfortably won their semifinal clash against South Africa.

Team India to stay at a different hotel in Ahmedabad

Notably, the Indian team has decided to stay in a different hotel than usual for the T20 World Cup final. The hosts will stay at Taj Skyline this time ahead of the final, while the New Zealand team has checked in at the ITC Narmada. While many feel that India are not taking any chances with their luck as they checked in at the ITC Narmada for the 2023 ODI World Cup final, few have noted that things are going as per ICC protocols.

According to that, the team that reached the final first was always scheduled to stay at ITC Narmada and New Zealand were the first team to make it to the summit clash as they played the first semifinal. Meanwhile, Taj Skyline was supposed to be the venue for the second team that reaches the final and India have only followed the ICC rules.

