IND vs NZ: Indian fan quizzes Suryakumar on 360° comparison with AB de Villiers, SKY responds | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav responds to his 360 degree comparison

IND vs NZ: India's sensation Suryakumar Yadav continued his brilliance with the bat as he smashed yet another mouth-watering knock in T20I cricket. As customary, Yadav displayed yet another carnage as the 32-year-old smashed his second T20I century against the Blackcaps on Sunday. On the back of his unbeaten knock of 111 off just 51, India won the second T20I against New Zealand by 65 runs.

Following the knock, Yadav was once again quizzed on his comparisons with the former South African great AB de Villiers. This time it was a special fan who asked the No.1 T20I batter about his 360° tag and his success in cricket. "You are attributed as 360°, what is the secret behind your success in cricket and how do you score so many runs?" the fan asked. Replying to the query Yadav stated, "See there is only one 360° in the World, you know the one with whom Yuzvendra Chahal has played. I have not played against him but I have talked to him. He is the only 360°," Yadav stated. He added, "I only try to play the best way that I can and I want to be the next Suryakumar Yadav," the 32-year-old.

Watch the interview here!

Yadav has been in Midas touch in the T20I format in 2022. He has hit bowlers with his 360° style of batting for fun. In the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian star became the only Indian and second in the world to smash 1000 runs in T20I cricket in one year. He currently amassed 1151 runs in 30 outings at an average of 47.95 and an astonishing strike rate of 188.37. Following his knock, many former cricket greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan and Irfan Pathan lauded the iconic star. Here are some of the tweets:

Latest Cricket News