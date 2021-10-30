IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Match LIVE Updates: Kohli & Co. play beach volleyball, Watch Video - Live News

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India during a practice session ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Match LIVE Updates, India vs New Zealand, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket News

India Squad For T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Team India plays beach volleyball ahead of New Zealand clash

Ahead of the virtual quarterfinal, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team unwinded by playing beach volleyball.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand quick T20I stats

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli (centre) with teammates.

India would try making amends and aim to bounce back in the 2021 T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand on October 31 (Sunday) in Dubai. A week's time after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opening match has given Virat Kohli and Co. enough time to reflect, introspect and improve on the shortcomings. A look at the stats.

IND vs NZ: Shardul not being considered as No 7 batter, India likely to play same team vs New Zealand

Image Source : AP File photo of Shardul Thakur (left) with Virat Kohli.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successful "CSK template" is likely to be continued as the Indian team management has more or less made up its mind to play the same eleven against New Zealand in the 'do or die' T20 World Cup game on Sunday.

The CSK template in Indian cricketing lingo is not tinkering with the side after one defeat or for that matter not rocking the boat till its required. The only disclaimer would be if anyone is not fit to play on Sunday, then only there would be a change in the set-up.

IND vs NZ T20 WC 2021: Hardik Pandya resumes bowling in nets ahead of India-New Zealand game

Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) File photo of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya's images while bowling in the nets have served as a treat to the eyes for Indian fans. The same has ignited hopes for an extra bowling option in India's upcoming clash against New Zealand on October 31, Sunday, in Dubai. After a hammering 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan that saw an off-shore performance from the blue brigade's core bowling line-up, Pandya rolling his arms in the nets has come as welcome news.

Ever since Pandya has sustained a back injury in 2019, he hasn't been in regular action with the ball. Further his shoulder injury that he picked up during India-Pakistan match further aggravated the issue. However, good sense has prevailed for the 'men in blue' as the 28-year old if fully fit and ready to bowl.