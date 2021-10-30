IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand quick T20I stats

Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
Both India vs New Zealand have a personal history in the tournament and we will take a quick look at quick T20I stats from their previous encounters.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2021 11:15 IST
File photo of Virat Kohli (centre) with teammates.
Image Source : AP

India would try making amends and aim to bounce back in the 2021 T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand on October 31 (Sunday) in Dubai. A week's time after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opening match has given Virat Kohli and Co. enough time to reflect, introspect and improve on the shortcomings. 

The tournament start hasn't been pleasant for the Kiwis too as they also lost to the same rival Pakistan by five wickets. 

Saying that, both India vs New Zealand have a personal history in the tournament and we will take a quick look at quick T20I stats from their previous encounters. 

India vs New Zealand T20I statistics 

Head to head 

Total matches 16
India won 6
Pakistan won 8
Tied 2
  

Most runs/ Top run-getters 

India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Rohit Sharma             13/ 338
Virat Kohli              9/ 302
KL Rahul                 5/ 224
 

New Zealand
Player name          Innings/ Runs
Colin Munro              12/426
Ross Taylor              13/ 349
Kane Williamson          11/ 325
 

Most wickets/ Top wicket takers

India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Jasprit Bumrah              9/10
Shardul Thakur   5/8
Yuzvendra Chahal             10/7
 

New Zealand

Player name           Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi                     12/17
Mitchell Santner          12/ 12
Tim Southee         12/10
 
Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or New Zealand has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history. 
 
Most fifties
India
Player name           Number of fifties
Rohit Sharma                  4
KL Rahul                      2
Virat Kohli                   2
 
New Zealand
Player name           Number of fifties
Colin Munro                   4
Brendom McCullum              3
Tim Seifert                   3
 

