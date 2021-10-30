IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand quick T20I stats

Follow us on Image Source : AP File photo of Virat Kohli (centre) with teammates.

India would try making amends and aim to bounce back in the 2021 T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand on October 31 (Sunday) in Dubai. A week's time after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opening match has given Virat Kohli and Co. enough time to reflect, introspect and improve on the shortcomings.

The tournament start hasn't been pleasant for the Kiwis too as they also lost to the same rival Pakistan by five wickets.

Saying that, both India vs New Zealand have a personal history in the tournament and we will take a quick look at quick T20I stats from their previous encounters.

India vs New Zealand T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 16

India won 6

Pakistan won 8

Tied 2



Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Rohit Sharma 13/ 338

Virat Kohli 9/ 302

KL Rahul 5/ 224



New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Runs

Colin Munro 12/426

Ross Taylor 13/ 349

Kane Williamson 11/ 325



Most wickets/ Top wicket takers

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Jasprit Bumrah 9/10

Shardul Thakur 5/8

Yuzvendra Chahal 10/7



New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Ish Sodhi 12/17

Mitchell Santner 12/ 12

Tim Southee 12/10



Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or New Zealand has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history.



Most fifties

India

Player name Number of fifties

Rohit Sharma 4

KL Rahul 2

Virat Kohli 2



New Zealand

Player name Number of fifties

Colin Munro 4

Brendom McCullum 3

Tim Seifert 3

