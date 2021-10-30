IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand quick T20I stats

India would try making amends and aim to bounce back in the 2021 T20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand on October 31 (Sunday) in Dubai. A week's time after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opening match has given Virat Kohli and Co. enough time to reflect, introspect and improve on the shortcomings.
The tournament start hasn't been pleasant for the Kiwis too as they also lost to the same rival Pakistan by five wickets.
Saying that, both India vs New Zealand have a personal history in the tournament and we will take a quick look at quick T20I stats from their previous encounters.
India vs New Zealand T20I statistics
Head to head
Total matches 16
India won 6
Pakistan won 8
Tied 2
Most runs/ Top run-getters
India
Player name Innings/ Runs
Rohit Sharma 13/ 338
Virat Kohli 9/ 302
KL Rahul 5/ 224
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Runs
Colin Munro 12/426
Ross Taylor 13/ 349
Kane Williamson 11/ 325
Most wickets/ Top wicket takers
India
Player name Innings/ Runs
Jasprit Bumrah 9/10
Shardul Thakur 5/8
Yuzvendra Chahal 10/7
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi 12/17
Mitchell Santner 12/ 12
Tim Southee 12/10
Most hundreds
No player from either side- India or New Zealand has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history.
Most fifties
India
Player name Number of fifties
Rohit Sharma 4
KL Rahul 2
Virat Kohli 2
New Zealand
Player name Number of fifties
Colin Munro 4
Brendom McCullum 3
Tim Seifert 3