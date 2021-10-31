IND vs NZ T20 WC: Kohli blames India teammates for not being brave enough in big loss to New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : (AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI) India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli says his team wasn't brave enough on the day after Team India were thrashed by eight wicket by New Zealand in a crucial Super 12 match of T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

"Quite bizarre. I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well. So there's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years," he said.

With two huge losses, the first coming against Pakistan, India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals from the six-team Group 2 now looks difficult. Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently occupying top two spots in the group and have a superior run-rate to India.

However, Kohli said the competition is far from over for them as three matches are still left in the Super 12 stages for them.

"Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. And when you cope together as a team you overcome it and we haven't done it these two games. Just because you're the Indian team and there are expectations doesn't mean you start playing differently. I think we're fine, there's a lot of cricket left to play," he said.

Meanwhile, Kohli's New Zealand counterparts Kane Williamson heaped praise on his side for putting in a complete performance.

"There's always planning going into games. But a fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side. We were able to build pressure throughout and the way the openers came out really set the platform," Williamson said after the match. "The balance of our attack has two spinners in it, I think the collective unit was impressive, the way they kept passing the baton. We saw some very good signs in our first match as well and we built on that.

"Look you play against such strong teams all the time, for us it's about playing our game. Ish is an outstanding T20 bowler, white-ball bowler in particular. He's been a big part and played in a number of comps, and in these conditions spin will play a part."