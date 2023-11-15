IND vs NZ: Sensational Mohammed Shami leaves Mitchell Starc behind to achieve elite World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami broke the back of New Zealand's batting with four wickets in World Cup semi-final

Mohammed Shami overcame a blip against the Netherlands in the last game to return to his wicket-taking form in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as he achieved a huge milestone against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15. Shami, who was on 47 World Cup wickets coming into the semis, registered another four-fer, his second of the tournament to not only surpass Chaminda Vaas in the leading wicket-takers list but also become the fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 50 wickets.

Shami achieved the huge feat in just 17 innings, which is two quicker than Mitchell Starc who got 50 wickets in 19 innings. Shami became the 7th bowler to get to the 50 wickets mark in World Cup history and is inching closer to surpassing Trent Boult on the list as well, who has 53 wickets to his name in the tournament.

Those four wickets also sent Shami to third position on the list of bowlers with the most wickets in World Cup 2023 with 20 scalps as he is now just behind Adam Zampa (22) and Dilshan Madushanka (21).

Fastest to reach 50 wickets in World Cup (by innings)

17 - Mohammed Shami (India)

19 - Mitchell Starc (Australia)

25 - Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

28 - Trent Boult (New Zealand)

30 - Glenn McGrath (Australia)

30 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

33 - Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Most wickets in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

71 - Glenn McGrath (Australia) in 39 matches

68 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) in 40 matches

56 - Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) in 29 matches

55 - Mitchell Starc (Australia) in 22 matches

55 - Wasim Akram (Pakistan) in 38 matches

53 - Trent Boult (New Zealand) in 29 matches

51* - Mohammed Shami (India) in 17 matches

Most wickets in World Cup 2023

22 - Adam Zampa (9 matches)

21 - Dilshan Madushanka (9 matches)

20* - Mohammed Shami (6 matches)

Shami after getting rid of both the openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, broke the 181-run stand between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell to lead India's comeback into the semi-final.

Latest Cricket News