IND vs NZ | Fans can't believe Sanju Samson's exclusion as RR skipper fails to make cut

Sanju Samson played the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka following which he was ruled out of the playing 11 owing to an injury. BCCI, on Friday, announced India's squad for ODI and T20 series vs New Zealand and Samson did not find any mention.

While his absence can be attributed to the same injury, it is worth noting that the BCCI clearly mentioned the reason for the exclusion of KL Rahul and Axar Patel, while also pointing to Jadeja's inclusion being subject to fitness. So, it is only fair to assume that injury wasn't the reason Samson was dropped.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make a cut in the T20I squad against New Zealand

After not being a part of the T20I squad against Sri Lanka, Rohit and Virat are not included in the Indian team for the shortest format against the BlackCaps. Hardik Pandya will lead the men in blue in the series. The decision has raised questions about senior players' future in the T20Is.

Prithvi Shaw's and KS Bharat's inclusion

Prithvi Shaw, who struck a career-best 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, has been rewarded with a call-up for the T20 International series against New Zealand

ODI squad vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad vs New Zealand:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

