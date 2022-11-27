IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson displays humble gesture during second ODI; fans appreciate his act on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sanju Samson displays special gesture on ground

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: The Indian Cricket team and the New Zealand side locked horns in the second ODI of the three-match series in Hamilton. The Indian team went intending to level the series, while the Kiwis had their plans set to clinch the contest. However, the rain was in a mood to play with the teams and the match got called off only after 12.5 overs were bowled in the first innings. The match which saw rain pouring down for a major time witnessed a humble gesture by wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson.

The 28-year-old Indian batter was dropped in the second ODI as Shikhar Dhawan decided to bring in batting allrounder Deepak Hooda, who also provide the sixth bowling option to the team. But even though Samson did not take the field as a player, the wicketkeeper batter was seen showcasing an act that has won the hearts of many. In a video shared by the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals Samson was seen helping the groundstaff in bringing covers to the ground when the rain was pelting down in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Samson held one end of a cover when the wind was blowing that end away.

After Sanju Samson's IPL franchise shared the video, fans on social media started reacting to Samson's act. Here are some of the reactions.

Sanju Samson has not got consistent chances in the Indian team and the second ODI came as no exception to that fact. He was picked in the first ODI, where he scored a 38 ball 36, while he was rested for the second outing. In the first ODI, India had 5 bowlers including Washington Sundar but the Men in Blue decided to go with Hooda in the second ODI as he offers part-time bowling too. India currently trail the three-match ODI series by 0-1 and after this washout, the action now shifts to Christchurch for the final ODI. At most, the Men in Blue can level the series 1-1.

In the second ODI, the Indian team displayed a good show. In the only 12.5 overs bowled, the Men in Blue scored 89/1. Even though Dhawan got out early, Gill and Suryakumar produced a decent performance with the willow. Rain first interrupted in the fifth over, when India was 22/0 after 4.5 overs. The play resumed nearly after three and half hours but only to be stopped in the 13th over. At 12.5 India was at 89/1 when the rain came back and the play was called off. Suryakumar scored 34* while Gill amassed 45*.

