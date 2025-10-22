IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai? Check weather report India face New Zealand in a must-win Women’s World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai, aiming to end a three-match losing streak and seal a semifinal spot. With rain forecasts looming, the high-pressure match could be impacted by weather and net run rate scenarios.

Navi Mumbai:

India will look to halt a three-match losing streak and secure the final semifinal spot when they take on New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. For Harmanpreet Kaur and her side, a win would guarantee a place in the semifinals, making them the fourth team to seal qualification. However, another defeat could complicate matters significantly. If India lose, they would need England to beat New Zealand and then must defeat Bangladesh in their final group game to stay in the mix.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are in a must-win situation for both their remaining games. A loss or even a no-result due to weather could all but end their campaign, as India currently have a better win record and superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, on the field, India’s recent performances have raised concerns. Consecutive defeats to Australia, South Africa, and England exposed their inconsistency, particularly with the ball and under pressure. The most damaging of those losses came in Indore, where they failed to chase just 56 runs off the final 54 balls with seven wickets in hand, an outcome captain Harmanpreet Kaur described as “heartbreaking.”

With the weight of expectations in a home World Cup and the unpredictability of weather conditions, India will need composure and execution to overcome a spirited New Zealand side. As the tournament nears its final stages, Thursday’s clash is set to be a decisive chapter in both teams’ World Cup campaigns.

Navi Mumbai weather update

With both teams still in contention, the clash carries high stakes, not just on the field, but also in the skies, with rain forecasts threatening to impact the outcome.

Adding to the drama is the looming threat of rain. Forecasts from multiple sources, including Google Weather, BBC Weather, and AccuWeather, all predict a likelihood of evening thunderstorms. While the 3:00 pm start may remain unaffected, rain is expected to intensify by 5:00 pm, potentially disrupting the end of the first innings. Should the match be washed out, India would benefit and move closer to semifinal qualification.