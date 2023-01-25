Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rahul Dravid praises Gill's performance, stating 'I think his father will be glad'

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has praised Shubman Gill after yet another performance that caught the eye on Tuesday (January 24). The Indian opener has been in red-hot form and scored his third ton in four matches. After the match he was caught in a chat with coach Dravid where both shared their thoughts. Dravid also said that Gill’s father will be proud of his performance as he enjoys a purple patch.

Dravid praises Gill

"So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and batting well, but not really converting them into big hundreds, I think his father had said, 'Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or are you actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms,” Dravid said while speaking to the BCCI TV.

Dravid then spoke on how proud Gill’s father would be after he helped the Indian team to get to another big total. India scored 385/9 in 50 overs with Gill scoring 112 in 78 deliveries which consisted of 13 fours and 5 sixes.

"I think his father will be glad that over the last month or so, what you have done is you really made it rain. So, well done. It must make you and your dad really proud," said Dravid.

Gill disappointed after not scoring big

"Yeah, I don't think he will be too happy about this game. He would definitely tell me to, I would have carried on, I should have carried on in this game and looked to have got another big score in this one," said Gill.

"Hard task master your dad man! If we don't push you, he will. So you're in good hands," said Dravid.

India thrash NZ by 90 runs for 3-0 series sweep

India thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series here on Tuesday. Batting first, India rode on centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a formidable 385 for nine.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 295 in 41.2 overs with Devon Conway scoring a 100-ball 138. While skipper Rohit struck 101 off 85 balls, the young Gill blazed away to a 78-ball 112, after the visitors asked India to bat at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli chipped in with 36 off 27 balls after the opening duo added 212 runs in 26.1 overs. Later, Hardik Pandya smashed a 38-ball 54 to power India.

