IND vs NZ: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner on brink of breaking captaincy record in Champions Trophy in final Mitchell Santner has been an outstanding leader for New Zealand in his first-ever ICC event in charge of the Black Caps and is on the verge of breaking the Champions Trophy record in the final against India. India and New Zealand have locked horns once already in the tournament.

Transition might be the only 'T' word that is difficult in cricket to first get going and then get settled in after it is operations as it takes time for teams to get used to different styles of leadership and roles skill-wise. However, it has been a bit different for New Zealand, as it has always been, smooth. Mitchell Santner and captaincy have fitted like hand-in-glove with each other and the left-arm spinning all-rounder is on the verge of scripting history for New Zealand with the Black Caps in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Santner has led New Zealand from the front with the ball and tactics as the Kiwis have looked like a well-oiled machine. The tri-series in Pakistan helped New Zealand to get accustomed to the conditions in the country and the Black Caps have an all-round unit with solid players from start to finish. While Matt Henry is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Santner himself has seven scalps.

Santner has joint-second highest wickets in Champions Trophy history as a captain, equal to the New Zealand best of seven by Daniel Vettori, the former Kiwi skipper. Two more in the final on Sunday against India and Santner will be at the top of the pile. South Africa's Shaun Pollock is at the top with eight wickets as captain in the tournament's history.

Most wickets in Champions Trophy as captain

8 - Shaun Pollock (South Africa), in 5 innings

7 - Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), in 4 innings*

7 - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), in 4 innings

4 - Hansie Cronje (South Africa), in 3 innings

4 - Steve Tikolo (Kenya), in 3 innings

Santner sent back three South African batters in Lahore in the semi-final and if that game was any indication, the left-arm spinner is skilful enough to get the ball talking on any surface. With Dubai being a bit slow and sluggish, it has already been a spinner's paradise and New Zealand will again look to their captain and best spinner not to just break the world record but also bowl them to a win in an ICC final, which very Kiwi captains have been able to achieve.