IND vs NZ | Mohammed Shami shares secret behind how to 'rule world', gives advice to rising Umran Malik

IND vs NZ | India's rising star Umran Malik has made some notable gains in the Indian team since his debut in June 2022. The Jammu born has been an express fast bowler and also shattered the record of fastest delivery bowled by an Indian bowler in an International match. On Saturday after India's cakewalk win over New Zealand in the second ODI, interviewed his 'favourite bowler' Mohammed Shami. The 32-year-old Shami has been India's vital cog and displayed his class yet again when he bagged three wickets to dismantle the Kiwi lineup in Raipur. He gave some valuable advice to Malik and also revealed the secret of how to rule the world with bowling.

"When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself. You should keep in mind that you should keep trusting your skills, you can tend to get carried away when under pressure. But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have a better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focusing is more. Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," Shami said.

India defeated New Zealand in 2nd ODI

'If we command it, we can rule the world'

The Indian pacer also praised Umran Malik for bowling express pace and shared a piece of advice with him on how to rule the world. "Best wishes to you, hope you do well. There’s only one piece of advice I want to give- I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world," Shami said to Umran.

Led by bowlers, Rohit Sharma and co. thumped the New Zealand side in one-way traffic at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Indian team won by 8 wickets as they chased the 109-run target to clinch the ODI series 2-0 with a match to go. It was a mouthwatering performance by Mohammed Shami and co. and they destroyed the Kiwi batting line-up before Sharma smashed a fifty to help India close the deal in Raipur. With this India have continued their unbeaten run in the ODI series at home against New Zealand as they won their 7th ODI series at home against the Kiwi side.

