Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the third T20I clash of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain and the second match was won by India by 65 runs. While India will want to clinch the series with a victory in the third match, the Kiwis will want to level the series. After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 25th of November.

The match will be played on the 22nd of November, Sunday.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The match will be played at McLean Park, Napier

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?

The match will begin at 12:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 11:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where can we watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The match will be live streamed on the Amazon Prime.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

Latest Cricket News