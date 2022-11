Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I clash of the three-match T20I series on Friday. The other two T20Is are scheduled to be played on Sunday and Tuesday. After the T20Is, both the teams are set to play a three-match ODI series starting from the 25th of November.

Also Read: Anil Kumble suggests changing current trend in Team India's selection process

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

The match will be played on the 18th of November, Friday.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand start?

The match will begin at 12:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 11:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where can we watch the India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be live streamed on the Amazon Prime.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

Latest Cricket News