Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Match, India vs New Zealand Live Updates from Kolkata, IND vs NZ Live Scorecard

Get the Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates and Live Scorecard from the 3rd T20 match India vs New Zealand from Ranchi. India won the toss and opted to bowl.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2021 16:01 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I from Kolkata. Men in Blue sealed the series with back to back win against the Blackcaps and will aim for a clean sweep in the last T20I game while Kiwis will look to end the series on high. 
Most runs in India vs New Zealand T20 series so far

   Players             Runs          AVG

1 Rohit Sharma    103          51.50

2 Martin Guptill     101          50.50

3 Mark Chapman  84            42.00

4 KL Rahul            80            40.00

5 Suryakumar       63            31.50 

Key battles to watch out for

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Tim Southee

Martin Guptill vs R Ashwin

Daryl Mitchell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India vs New Zealand Head to head

New Zealand - 9

India - 10

Live Streaming 

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Probable Playing XI

India Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Squads

India Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne

The match starts at 7.00 PM IST. 

 

