Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Match, India vs New Zealand Live Updates from Kolkata, IND vs NZ Live Scorecard

Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd T20, India vs New Zealand Live Updates from Kolkata, IND vs NZ Live ScorecardHello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I from Kolkata. Men in Blue sealed the series with back to back win against the Blackcaps and will aim for a clean sweep in the last T20I game while Kiwis will look to end the series on high. Most runs in India vs New Zealand T20 series so far
Players Runs AVG
1 Rohit Sharma 103 51.50
2 Martin Guptill 101 50.50
3 Mark Chapman 84 42.00
4 KL Rahul 80 40.00
5 Suryakumar 63 31.50
Key battles to watch out for
Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Tim Southee
Martin Guptill vs R Ashwin
Daryl Mitchell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs New Zealand Head to head
New Zealand - 9
India - 10
You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.
India Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel
New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Squads
India Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad
New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne
The match starts at 7.00 PM IST.