IND vs NZ: Indian tail's woes continue as New Zealand inch closer towards World Test Championship title

Indian tail's woes continue as Kiwis inch closer towards World Test Championship title

India's last four wickets added only 28 runs on Wednesday, thereby continuing the tail's abysmal performance against New Zealand in Test cricket in the last year-and-a-half, during which they have failed to aggregate 50 runs in all the six outings.

When all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fell as the sixth wicket on Wednesday, which is the sixth, reserve day, India had 142 on the scoreboard. They could reach only 170 as the tail end batsmen once again failed to show technique and spine.

Earlier, the last four wickets aggregated only 35 runs here in first innings as India were all out for 217 after being 182/6 at one stage.

During last year's away series too, the Indian tail had disappointed in the two Test matches.

In the first and second Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch last year, India's last four wickets had added 33, 43, 45 and 35.

The Indian tail's failure to wag has made things easy for the Kiwis, since they know they have to get past the top order to restrict India.

India has now failed to get to 200 on four occasions in the last six outings in Tests against New Zealand. In contrast, New Zealand's tail has wagged, helping to competitive totals.

In the first innings, New Zealand's last four wickets added 87 runs here at the Hampshire Bowl as they went from 162/6 to be 249 all out, helping their team take a 32-run lead.

The 87 added by New Zealand's last four wickets follows 132 and 82 they had added in the two completed innings of the first and second Tests during the home series against India in early last year.