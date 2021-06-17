Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs NZ | India announce playing XI for WTC final against New Zealand

The BCCI has announced the playing XI for the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which takes place between June 18-22 in Southampton.

The Playing XI was announced after Indian captain Virat Kohli interacted with the media on the eve of the titular clash.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are confirmed as the openers for the team against New Zealand, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane complete the top-5 in the Indian batting order.

Rishabh Pant will be the wicketkeeper-batsman for the side, following a series of prolific performances in the longest format of the game over the past six months.

While Ravindra Jadeja makes a comeback to the XI, Ravichandran Ashwin retains his place in the side after impressive performances in Australia and the home series against England.

The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma will form the pace attack for the clash in Southampton.

Here is the playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk/b), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.