Sunday, November 14, 2021
     
IND vs NZ: Mitchell replaces injured Conway in New Zealand squad for two Tests vs India

In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India.

PTI
Wellington Published on: November 14, 2021 10:21 IST
Daryl Mitchell
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Daryl Mitchell.

In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India.

Conway was ruled out of the India tour and Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup final against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia with a broken hand he sustained in New Zealand's semifinal win over England on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for Tests.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket. "Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group," he added.

New Zealand will reach India on Monday for the tour which begins with three T20 Internationals starting November 17 in Jaipur, followed by Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

The two-Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test schedule to be hosted by Mumbai from December 3.

