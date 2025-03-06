IND vs NZ ICC knockouts head-to-head record: Check H2H stats before Champions trophy 2025 final In a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy final, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the summit clash in 2025 in Dubai. India are into their fifth Champions Trophy final, while the Kiwis have made their way into their third summit clash of the tournament.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns against each other in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

The Men in Blue created history as they became the first-ever team to reach the final of the Champions Trophy three straight times after beating Australia in their semifinal in the 2025 edition of the tournament. The Kiwis posted the highest-ever score in the history of the tournament when they put up 362/6 on the board on the back of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's centuries. The Blackcaps comprehensively handed a 50-run defeat despite a hundred from David Miller.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have set a date with the Indian team after making light work of South Africa in their last four clash. The Kiwis are now into their third WTC final, intending to win their second title.

On paper, India and New Zealand were always the strongest contenders for winning the tournament, considering the all-round pack that they possess in their arsenal. The Indian team has been doing well in both batting and bowling, with Kiwis matching foot-to-foot in all the departments.

New Zealand hold wood over India in ICC knockouts

India and New Zealand have faced each other four times in ICC knockout matches, with the Blackcaps holding the wood over the Men in Blue. New Zealand lead the faceoffs 3-1.

The two have faced each other in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, World Cup semifinals in 2019 and 2023 and World Test Championship final in 2021. Apart from a win in their recent knockout game in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, India don't have a win to show against the Blackcaps.

The Kiwis defeated India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final after hunting down 265 on the back of Chris Cairns' century to lift their first ICC title. Incidentally, the Kiwis defeated India to lift their second and last ICC crown in the WTC 2021 final.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC knockouts

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by New Zealand: 3

Tied/No result: 0