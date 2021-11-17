IND vs NZ Dream11 team prediction, fantasy tips India vs New Zealand predicted playing 11, weather update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Jaipur Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for IND vs NZ 1st T20, 7:00 PM in India.

After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning here on Wednesday.

The duo in the next 11 months will underline the Men In Blue's template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction.

India Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant (C), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (VC), Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

PITCH REPORT

The venue has never hosted a T20I and the last international fixture was in 2013 when Australia were bullied by Rohit and Virat Kohli. The batters can expect a true wicket where stroke-making should be easy. In IPL 2019, in the seven matches at the venue, six were won by sides chasing. It won't be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to tilt the odds in his favour by chasing.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather forecast suggests no possibility of rain during the match but there will be a fair bit of cloud cover with the wind blowing from the east at 7 kmph. With the Indian winters setting in, the temperature during the day is expected to fall as low as 9 degrees celsius at night.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.