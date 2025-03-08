IND vs NZ CT 2025 final live telecast: When and where to watch Champions Trophy final on TV, online? India and New Zealand will face each other in their third ICC final in the Champions Trophy 2025. The two teams will be locking horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ahead of the final, here are the live streaming details.

With their eyes on the prize, India and New Zealand lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The 2025 final between the two heavyweights is a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy final, in which the Kiwis defeated the Men in Blue to shatter their dreams.

India and New Zealand are two of the best teams in the tournament and have very little to separate them. The batters of both the teams are firing all guns, while the bowlers are doing the job well too.

Virat Kohli's match-winning 84 against Australia and Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra's twin tons in the semifinal against South Africa show that the batting units are firing well. New Zealand will hope for Matt Henry to recover in time, as he is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Both teams have strong spin options, too.

Ahead of the final, here are the live-streaming details of the India vs New Zealand final.

When will the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final take place?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will be held on the 9th of March, Sunday.

Where will India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final take place?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

When will India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final start?

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will start at 2:30 PM (IST), with the toss at 2:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final on TV?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final online?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy