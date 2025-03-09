IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How will weather behave in Champions Trophy showdown clash in Dubai? In a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy final, India and New Zealand meet each other in the showdown clash in 2025 for the title once again. Ahead of their clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here is Dubai's weather report.

India and New Zealand will battle it out for the Champions Trophy 2025 title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The two teams are inarguably the best ones in the tournament and have all the arsenal needed to win the crown.

The two are well-balanced in all the departments. The Dubai pitches have been slow and sluggish and have helped spinners as well as pacers. India and New Zealand have some strong options un in their ranks in those departments.

This will be the third time India and New Zealand meet each other in the final of an ICC event, with the Kiwis winning on both of the previous two occasions. India will look to turn things around the third time.

The two teams will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in the final of the tournament. Ahead of the showdown clash, here is all you need to know about Dubai weather.

No rain interruption expected in Dubai in CT 2025 final

Notably, as per Accuweather, there is no rain expected in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, i.e. the day of the final. The weather is expected to be mostly sunny and cloudy in the evening.

The sky will be mostly sunny at 1 PM, with mercury expected to be 30 degrees before staying the same over the next couple of hours. The sky will turn cloudy from 4 PM, and the mercury will keep dropping in subsequent hours.

With there being no rain threat, the final is expected to be a full 50-over per-side game in Dubai, the venue where India have played all of their games in the tournament due to their denial of travelling to Pakistan.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy