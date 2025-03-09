Advertisement
  4. IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final live score: New Zealand opt to bat, India will bowl

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final live score: India and New Zealand tussle it out for the Champions Trophy glory as they face each other in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Men in Blue are up against their bogey New Zealand, who have had the wood over them.

Mitchell Santner and Rohit Sharma. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final live score: With the Champions Trophy title on the line, India and New Zealand eye glory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India face their bogey side, New Zealand, who have had the wood over the Men in Blue in the ICC tournaments. India have been on the receiving end in most competitions against New Zealand. The Men in Blue won only one of their four ICC matches against New Zealand.

As the two heavyweights clash in Dubai, eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner, among others. Kohli led the Indian team to victory in the semifinal against Australia after helping them chase 265 with his 84-run knock. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson were the stars for the Kiwis in their semifinal against South Africa. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final latest updates

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    New Zealand make one change!!

    New Zealand have made one change to their line-up. Matt Henry has been ruled out and has been replaced by Nathan Smith in the playing XI.

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will both teams remain unchanged from semifinals?

    Both teams are likely to go unchanged from the last game. Will India keep up with four spinners or will Harshit Rana come back?

    New Zealand are fretting over Matt Henry's fitness. Is he fit? 

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened when India and New Zealand last face in a final?

    India and New Zealand are facing each other in a white-ball ICC final after 25 years. They faced each other in the final of the very same tournament back in 2000. New Zealand won the championship then. Can India avenge for that defeat? Don't forget that India also lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021. Which team will come up trumps today?

  • 1:33 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final live: Champions Trophy to get its Champion today!!

    The Champions Trophy will get its champion today. India and New Zealand have very little to separate them in terms of the quality that they have in their arsenal. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Varun Chakravarthy, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, among others will have a crucial role to play if they have to take their team to the title.

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Mar 09, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final live: Two best teams, 1 crown!!

    India and New Zealand, the two best teams of the competition, are up against each other for the Champions Trophy 2025 glory. India have been on the top of the podium before in 2013, New Zealand have also tasted success here in 2000. Two ICC giants are in a hunt for another ICC title, however, only one of them will walk away with the silverware in hand. Follow for the latest updates of the final.

