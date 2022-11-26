IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh taps his feet on 'Bhangra' as Shikhar Dhawan's India land in Hamilton for second ODI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India reach Hamilton

IND vs NZ: The Indian cricket team on Friday faced a defeat against the New Zealand side in the first ODI of the three-match series in Auckland. The Men in Blue were outclassed by Kane Williamson and co. as they won the contest by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Following this, the Indian team has now reached Hamilton to take part in the second ODI.

In a video shared by BCCI, Shikhar Dhawan and co. are seen deporting from a bus in Hamilton. Notably, Arshdeep Singh is seen moving his feet on the famous Punjabi dance style 'Bhangra'. The pacer is seen enjoying the tour and his current stint in the Indian team. Other members of the team are also seen in the video. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, VVS Laxman, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav are well displayed on the camera.

Both India and New Zealand will play the second in Seddon Park, Hamilton on 27th November. On Friday, the Indian team was outplayed in the opening ODI. After batting first, India managed to score 306 on the small ground of Eden Park in Auckland. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored the fifties while Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar played a crucial knock of 36 and 37*, respectively. In reply, the Kiwis chased the target down with 17 balls to spare. Wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham smashed a brilliant ton as he remained unbeaten on 145, while captain Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten 94. For India, debutant Umran Malik scalped two wickets while Shardul Thakur took one wicket.

India's squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand's squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

