IND vs NZ: Are you unable to watch live match between India and New Zealand on DD Sports? Here's why

The third game of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on Tuesday. After the first two games, the men in blue are in lead 1-0.

The third match will be played in Napier and both the teams will want to win the game. While India will want to clinch the series, the Kiwis will want to level the series.

In the first two games, viewers were struggling to watch the live telecast of the matches, and questions regarding the same were raised.

What is the problem? And what is the solution? Let's find out ahead of the third and last match of the series:

It is noteworthy that the rights of the ongoing India tour of New Zealand are not with Star or Sony. And DD Sports has the telecasting rights for all the matches on the tour.

However, while some viewers are able to watch the match on DD Sports, other cricket lovers are unable to watch the game even on the DD Sports channel.

What is the entire matter?

Doordarshan has recently launched another channel for paid service called DD Sports 2.0. And India vs New Zealand matches are being broadcasted live on DD Sports 1.0 i.e, the old free dish channel of DD Sports.

So, the viewers who are trying to watch the series on the paid service channel are not able to get the live streaming.

What is the solution?

If you want to enjoy live matches of the ongoing series then you have to take a free D2H service. For this, you do not have to pay any monthly charges, but you have to pay a few rupees at the time of taking the connection.

How to watch Live Streaming on OTT?

The rights for the digital telecast of the India vs New Zealand series are with Amazon Prime. For that, you will have to take a subscription for a certain amount.

After the T20Is, three ODIs will be played on 25, 27, and 30 November.

