IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in Test innings, equals Anil Kumble's feat

Image Source : AP NEWSROOM (PHOTOS) Ajaz Patel while bowling in the second Test against Indian in Mumbai

Mumbai born New Zealand player- Ajaz Patel has achieved what actually is a dream for any Test bowler- 10 wickets in Test innings. The left-arm orthodox scalped all ten Indian wickets in the ongoing second Test at Wankhede. With this achievement, he has equalled Indian spinner Anil Kumble's record.

With this dream spell of 10 wickets, Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler in 144 years of history of Test cricket to take all the wickets in an innings. Jim Laker and Anil Kumble were the first two to have achieved this feat.

More to follow