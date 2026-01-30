IND vs NZ 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum play? India enter the final T20I after a 50-run loss to New Zealand, with team selection under scrutiny. New Zealand gain momentum with key players returning, while India face questions over Samson’s form and possible changes at Greenfield Stadium.

Thiruvananthapuram:

After three consecutive wins, India suffered a crushing 50-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side conducted a couple of experiments with the playing XI and it backfired heavily, which resulted in the defeat. Now, it needs to be seen if the team management backs the same tactics in the final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram or gives the likes of Shreyas Iyer, in case Ishan Kishan is still recovering from his leg injury.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. After three defeats, they have finally found the right combination and the squad will be further boosted when the likes of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham are added. Devon Conway’s form is currently the only matter of concern but that won’t give the team management any headache as Allen is expected to replace him at the top of the order.

For India, there are some concerns too. At the top of the chart is Sanju Samson’s form. He has been poor in the ongoing series and the fifth T20I might be his last opportunity to prove his mettle, or the team management might play Kishan ahead of him in the T20 World Cup 2026. The team should also bring back Varun Chakravarthy in the mix, after being dropped from the playing XI in the third and fourth T20Is.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Pitch Report

The Greenfield Stadium pitch has varied across four men’s T20Is. India won the last two there, once by defending a big total against Australia and earlier by bowling out South Africa for 106. With this series producing batting-friendly surfaces nationwide, similar conditions are expected in Thiruvananthapuram. Chasing is expected to be the obvious choice, but it won’t be surprising if India opt to bat first as they have a lead in the series.