IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE score: India look to bounce back in Hamilton after minor hiccup

The stage is set for the fifth T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The teams meet at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the game. It is worth noting that the Black Caps emerged victorious in the previous game of the series. The teams met in Auckland for the fourth T20I, and it was New Zealand that put forth a good showing. Batting first, the Black Caps posted a total of 259 runs in the first innings of the game, and the side limited India to a score of 172, winning the game by 87 runs and clinching their first game of the series.

It is interesting to note that the series is already over, as the Men in Blue won the first three games of the series, and the result of the fifth T20I is of no consequence to either side. However, despite that, both sides will hope to put in a good showing, and the Indian team will aim to finish the series with a score of 4-1 as they take on the Black Caps.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi