IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE score: New Zealand continue to take wickets, India looking for strong finish

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series. The teams met for the clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and both sides looked to put in a good showing in the clash. It is interesting to note that the two sides will be coming on the back of the Black Caps defeating India in the fourth ODI. Notably, New Zealand registered a dominant win as they defeated India in the fourth ODI. Scoring 333 runs in the first innings, New Zealand bundled out India for 89 and won the game by 244 runs, winning their first game of the series.

The win saw the series score sit at 2-1 in favour of the Indian team. The Men in Blue will look to put in a good and improved showing in the fifth ODI, and will hope to clinch the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will be hoping to level the score. It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the upcoming clash at the Bay Oval.