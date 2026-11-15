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IND vs NZ 5th ODI LIVE score: New Zealand continue to take wickets, India looking for strong finish

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The Indian team is taking on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and the game began with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

New Zealand Cricket
New Zealand Cricket Image Source : PTI

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series. The teams met for the clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and both sides looked to put in a good showing in the clash. It is interesting to note that the two sides will be coming on the back of the Black Caps defeating India in the fourth ODI. Notably, New Zealand registered a dominant win as they defeated India in the fourth ODI. Scoring 333 runs in the first innings, New Zealand bundled out India for 89 and won the game by 244 runs, winning their first game of the series. 

The win saw the series score sit at 2-1 in favour of the Indian team. The Men in Blue will look to put in a good and improved showing in the fifth ODI, and will hope to clinch the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will be hoping to level the score. It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the upcoming clash at the Bay Oval. 

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 5th ODI

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  • 10:27 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    10 overs left!

    40 overs have passed and the Indian team is on a score of 183-8. Mohammed Siraj is holding on for dear life here. Ishan Kishan looking to provide a strong finish to the Men in Blue.

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another one!

    Santner is on fire! Debutant Yash Thakur goes out for a duck, as India lose their eighth wicket on a score of 166 runs! 

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Santner shines!

    Auqib Nabi is the next man to fall, Mitchell Santner takes his second wicket. India lose their seventh wicket on a score of 166 runs. 

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another breakthrough!

    Naman Dhir departs on a score of 22 runs in 30 deliveries. Plays a rash shot and hands the ball to the fielder at extra cover. The score reads 160-6.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kishan-Naman key

    The duo of Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir is key for India here. The score reads 133-5 after 28.2 overs. Kishan is on a score of 19* runs, with Naman on 7*.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Axar walks!

    Axar Patel departs on a score of 46 runs. Was approaching his half cnetury but hands the ball straight to the fielder here. New Zealand take the fifth wicket with India's score reads 121.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kishan settling in

    Ishan Kishan is beginning to settle, India is on a score of 113-4, with Kishan on a score of 9* runs in 19 deliveries. 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    20 overs done!

    20 overs have completed here and the Indian team's score reads 94-4. Axar Patel is set on the crease and is looking to go towards a big total.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    4 down!

    Shreyas Iyer is the next man to fall! India lose their fourth wicket at 86 runs! Iyer departs on a score of 22. India in deep trouble here.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    15 overs done!

    15 overs have been completed and the Indian team is on a score of 81/3. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are looking to stabilise the innings for the Indian team here.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Powerplay ends!

    The powerplay has come to an end, and the Indian team is struggling here. After 11 overs, the score reads 47-3.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Another one walks!

    Ruturaj Gaikwad is the next man to fall! The score is 34-3! Ruturaj Gaikwad has been caught behind as Tim Seifert takes a brilliant catch! 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 down!

    Another veteran falls as Virat Kohli departs on a score of five runs. Fishers claims his second big wicket as India's score reads 33-2 after 7.3 overs.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit departs!

    Rohit Sharma has wlaked early on the score of seven runs, Fisher takes the first wicket as Foxcroft takes an easy catch. India lose their first on a score of 23 runs. 

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit-Gaikwad settling in

    Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are settling in here. After 4.1 overs, the score reads 21-0. Rohit is on a score of 7* with Gaikwad on 12*.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    2 overs done!

    The Indian team is off to a good start. After two overs, the score reads 13/0. Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are looking to maintain stability here.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers in the middle!

    Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rohit Sharma are out on the pitch, the two will look to propel the Indian team towards a good start here.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "We were also going to bowl first. It's a good sign that we are batting first. It was disappointing but also reflected how we will be going today. Yash wants to play for the country, glad he is debuting today. Siraj has also been waiting and has been around for a while. Super excited for him as well," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert(w), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    New Zealand win the toss!

    New Zealand has won the toss here at Bay Oval, and Mitchell Santner has opted to bowl first. This is the first toss win for New Zealand throughout the white ball series.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The teams meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the game. 

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