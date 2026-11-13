IND vs NZ 4th ODI LIVE score: New Zealand post 333 runs in the first innings

The stage is set for the fourth ODI of the ongoing series between India and Australia. The two sides meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the game. It is worth noting that the Indian team currently holds a 2-0 lead in the series, as the Men in Blue have been in good form in the series and managed to register back-to-back victories in the series to take the lead early on. The side had a chance to clinch the series, but the third ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

For the fourth ODI, the skies have cleared up, and a full game of cricket is expected. The side will come into the clash without the services of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul as the two batters were only a part of the first three matches, and are now focusing on the upcoming two Test matches against New Zealand. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clash without two of their key batters.