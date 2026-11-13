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IND vs NZ 4th ODI LIVE score: New Zealand post 333 runs in the first innings

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The Indian team takes on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-game series against New Zealand. The two sides meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, and the clash saw WIll Young score a marvellous ton in the first innings to set the tone for NZ.

India cricket
India cricket Image Source : PTI

The stage is set for the fourth ODI of the ongoing series between India and Australia. The two sides meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the game. It is worth noting that the Indian team currently holds a 2-0 lead in the series, as the Men in Blue have been in good form in the series and managed to register back-to-back victories in the series to take the lead early on. The side had a chance to clinch the series, but the third ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled. 

For the fourth ODI, the skies have cleared up, and a full game of cricket is expected. The side will come into the clash without the services of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul as the two batters were only a part of the first three matches, and are now focusing on the upcoming two Test matches against New Zealand. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clash without two of their key batters. 

 

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 4th ODI

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  • 11:05 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    8 done!

    Clarke has been deemed LBW out! Departs on a score of 22 runs. New Zealand now 318-8 after 48 overs. Just two overs left in the first innings here. 

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    300 up!

    300 runs are up for New Zealand, four overs left in the first innings. The score reads 300-7. Jamieson and Clarke are on the strike here, hoping for a strong finish.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Santner departs!

    Mitchell Santner departs on a score of 24 runs, New Zealand loses their 7th wicket on a score of 293 runs. 

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    6 overs left!

    44 overs have passed now, and New Zealand's score reads 292-6. Santner is on a score of 24* runs, and the Black Caps are looking for a strong finish to the first innings. 

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    40 overs done!

    After 40 overs, New Zealand's score reads 265-6. Mitchell Santner and Clarke are looking for a strong finish to the first innings here,

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    6 down!

    New Zealand are 258 for 6 now! Naman Dhir takes a brilliant catch as Gurnoor Brar gets his second wicket. India continue to strike to pile on the pressure against NZ!

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Young departs!

    Will Young departs on a score of 12 runs. Gets caught out by Kumar Kushagra as Naman Dhir strikes. India take the fifth wicket at 256.

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Young continues to dominate

    Will Young is on a score of 111* runs in 98 deliveries, New Zealand is on a score of 230-4 after 34 overs. India need this wicket.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    CENTURY

    Will Young scores his century in 88 deliveries, 5th hundred for him in ODI cricket. New Zealand now 218-4 after 32 overs.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    27 overs done

    After 27 overs, New Zealand's score reads 187/3. Will Young is approaching his century here, looking to go big. 

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Will young continues to pose problems

    Will Young is looking brilliant here, On a score of 59* runs in just as many deliveries. New Zealand now 148-3 after 23 overs.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Three down!

    Foxcroft departs cheaply on a score of eight runs. New Zealand is on a score of 125-3 now, the Indian team continues to take consistent wickets and maintain the pressure on the Black Caps.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    100 up!

    New Zealand have crossed the 100-run mark here. After 16.2 overs, the score reads 103-2. Axar patel is bowling his fourth over here.

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Two down!

    Two wickets for India s Nick Kelly departs on a score of four runs! Gets stumped out by Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel takes the 2nd wicket here! New Zealand now 96-2 after 14.2 overs.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kelly, the new batter in!

    Tim Siefert has walked back to the pavilion, Nick Kelly is the new batter in and he will look to continue the Black Caps' momentum in the game here.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    11 overs done!

    With 11 overs done, New Zealand's score reads 80-0. Young is on a score of 17* runs, with Seifert on 58*. India still looking to get the breakthrough.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Half century!

    Tim Seifert completes his half century here, a good knock by the opener and he has laid the foundation for the Black Caps here. After 9.2 oves, the score reads 70/0.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    50 up for New Zealand

    New Zealand has crossed the 50-run mark inside 8 overs. Tim Seifert is in the 40s now and is leading the charge for the Black Caps. The score reads 56-0 after 8.2 overs.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Seifert settling down!

    Tim Seifert is on a score of 22* runs in 20 deliveries, looking to go big here against the Indian team, and the opener has laid a solid foundation for it. After 5 overs, the score reads 32/0.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Fiesty overs to start!

    Two dropped catches off the last two balls of the third over, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan make early blunders in the field. New Zealand's score reads 18-0 after 2 overs. 

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players out in the middle!

    Will Young and Tim Seifert are out in the middle for New Zealand as the Black Caps look to get off to a good start with the bat in the first innings. India will hope to take some early wickets here.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "We will bowl first. [Decision to bowl first - chasing strategy, pitch conditions and evening dew] Yes, absolutely. I think it's about chasing, and when we looked at the wicket yesterday, there was a little bit amount of grass, but today it looks pretty dry, and also considering the dew coming in in the evening, one of the reasons we have opted to bowl first," Iyer said.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher
     
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
  • 7:04 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss once more, and skipper Shreyas Iyer has elected to bowl first at the Bay Oval! The team will look to put in a good showing in the first innings!

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand! The two sides are meeting today at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, and with the toss right around the corner, live action is anticipated very soon!

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