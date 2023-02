Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill hits hundred

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India's Shubman Gill displayed his class in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand as he smashed his maiden T20I hundred in the decider match. Gill, who has shown his mettle in ODIs, starred in the shortest format too with his jaw-dropping shots around the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill played his sixth T20I as the captain Hardik Pandya kept faith in him. He did not score any fifty ahead of this match but set the stadium on fire.

More to follow..

