IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Huge change expected in Team India; here's probable 11 for series decider in Ahmedabad

With the 3-match series currently poised at 1-1, India and New Zealand are all set to square off in the 3rd and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Before we deep dive into all the action, here is India's probable eleven for the match.

Top Order - Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi

Shubman Gill hasn't been able to stake claim over his position in the shortest format of the game. He will also be an important part of the team's defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia and may be rested for the series decider. Prithvi Shaw, who has been in stupendous form in the domestic circuit, will be expected to get a go-ahead in Gill's absence. Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi are expected to retain their places.

Middle Order - Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda

Sky has been doing all the heavy lifting in the middle order. Hardik has not played Pandya-esque innings and Deepak Hooda too would be expected to get his batting together. The middle order will, in all probability, wear a similar look.

All-rounder - Washington Sundar

The bright positive for India throughout the series has been Sundar's knack for contributing amazingly well, with both bat and ball. He has been on fire recently and will retain his place just because he deserves it.

Bowlers - Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

The bowling attack too will wear a similar look with the combination of Chahal and Kuldeep in focus. Mavi and Arshdeep will handle pace duties with Hardik being the 3rd pacer. Sundar too can chip in with a few overs.

How's The Pitch Expected To Play?

The pitch at Ahmedabad is not really a high scoring one, with the average first-innings score being 152, dropping down to 145 in the 2nd innings. Set batters have been seen to play shots, but it is difficult for new batters to just come in and blast away. Spinners and slow bowlers get help from this deck.

The match starts at 7 PM IST on Feb 1.

