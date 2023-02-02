IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill credits his father for stellar run in white ball cricket

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@SHUBMANGILL) Shubman Gill with his father

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill is a star in the making and he is continuously proving it every time he walks out to bat. The Punjab-based batter has almost cemented his place as an opener in the Indian T20 and ODI teams. Before the One Day International (ODI) and T20I formats, Gill had debuted for India in the Test format in 2020. In the initial phase, Gill was criticized and brutally trolled for his inconsistency, but he turned it all around in 2023.

The batting prowess of Shubman Gill has been such that he scored his maiden double hundred in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand and his maiden T20I hundred against the same opposition. In the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, which was also a series decider, Gill scored a magnificent 122* off 63 deliveries. With a strike rate of 200.00, Gill hit 7 sixes and 12 fours as he powered India to a mammoth total of 234/4 in their quota of 20 overs. India ended up winning the match by 168 runs as they bundled New Zealand for 66 runs. After the match, Hardik Pandya had a chat with Shubman Gill. The youngster credited his father for all his success.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Shubman Gill said:

Obviously, a lot of credit goes to my dad for how I play. I play freely when I don't have to do anything extra. The way I have practiced and how my dad made me practice, I think 90% of the credit goes to him because in the end it was his vision and I have tried to follow that.

In the 3rd T20I that India played against New Zealand, Shubman Gill broke numerous records. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score for India in T20Is which is 122*. The Gujarat Titans opener also became the fifth Indian to score a century across formats for India. Gill has now joined Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and KL Rahul in this elite list.

