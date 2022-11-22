IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson misses out despite change, fans hold Indian management accountable

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Netizens slam Indian team management

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: The curious case of Sanju Samson, this is how one can summarize the things that are happening with the Rajasthan Royals skipper as of now. How things are as of now, nobody can predict how the Indian team management selects the final playing eleven. Before the start of the series, both VVS Laxman and Hardik Pandya were very vocal about how the Indian team is planning a roadmap for the next T20 World Cup that will be played in 2024, but what remains unclear is the cause of Sanju Samson missing out every now and then.

Compared to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, Sanju debuted for India pretty early. He debuted for India in the year 2014 and since then, he hasn't been given many chances to prove himself on the international stage. Along with Buttler, Samson led his franchise Rajasthan Royals to the IPL finals this year and he has been consistent since then. In eight long years, Samson has played 5 T20I innings for India and has scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman also has a strike rate of 158.41 and has best score of 77.

Considering the amount of cricket that is being played these days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a plan in place which allows the Indian team management to rotate players around the entire year. After the World Cup semi-final debacle, stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were handed breaks. Hardik Pandya leads the charge of the Indian team which has mostly youngsters in it. Experts and fans of Indian cricket were expecting to Sanju Samson in action, but to his misfortune, he has missed out on the entire T20I series, and now the fans have started to question the Indian team management.

