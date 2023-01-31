Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
  IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Pitch report to records, here's everything about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Pitch report to records, here's everything about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand, Pitch Report: The deck at Ahmedabad is not really a high scoring one, with the average first-innings score being 152. It drops down to 145 in the 2nd innings.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 6:42 IST
IND vs NZ - Pitch Report
Image Source : TWITTER IND vs NZ - Pitch Report

India and New Zealand are all set to play the tour concluding 3rd and final T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand won the first game by 21 runs, but India came back with a win by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1. 

With the series on line, can both teams muster up a blockbuster? Before we begin with all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the game. 

Basic Stats

  • Total matches: 9
  • Matches won batting first: 5
  • Matches won bowling first: 4

Score Stats

  • Highest total recorded: 224/2 by IND vs ENG
  • Highest score chased: 166/3 by IND vs ENG
  • Lowest score defended: 107/7 by WIW vs INDW

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Inns scores: 152
  • Average 2nd Inns scores: 145

Pitch Report

The pitch at Ahmedabad is not really a high scoring one, with the average first-innings score being 152, dropping down to 145 in the 2nd innings. Set batters have been seen to play shots, but it is difficult for new batters to just come in and blast away. 

Spinners and slow bowlers get help from this deck. 

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 matches played at this venue, 5 have been won by the team batting first. The equation isn't skewed in anyone's favour, but with dew around, the captain winning the toss might want to bowl first. 

Full Squads

New Zealand Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

