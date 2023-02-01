IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand train ahead of series decider in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) New Zealand train at Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya's team India and Mitchell Santner's New Zealand are all set to clash with each other in the series decider, the final T20I of the series that will be played in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The series hangs in balance as of now with both India and New Zealand winning one match each. India clinched a thriller in Lucknow and they have plenty at their disposal to look forward to. Hardik Pandya, the India skipper said that he was shocked to see the turf prepared in Lucknow, but his team somehow managed to level the series.

This match is crucial, not only for the series but also for India's record of 12 undefeated home series. The 'Men in Blue' will have to give their everything and outplay New Zealand for the series victory. Visiting teams have always rated series victories in India very highly and things are no different for New Zealand. The visitors are without the services of their stalwarts Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult. They have already suffered an ODI series loss, but now they will look to change their fortunes around and end their tour on a high.

The members of the New Zealand cricket team took to the training nets to fine-tune their skills and get themselves match ready. Mitchell Santner's team knows that they are in with a great chance and they can certainly join the likes of Australia and West Indies, the only two teams who have managed to beat India in their home since 2015.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

