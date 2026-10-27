IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE score: Arshdeep Singh strikes, New Zealand face early setback

The stage is set for the third of five T20Is between India and New Zealand. The two sides meet at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington for the clash, and it is worth noting that the clash is a chance for the Men in Blue to clinch the five-game affair as they have won the last two T20Is of the series. It is worth noting that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has been in brilliant form of late, has won the first two T20Is of the series, and will look for another good showing against the Black Caps.

The second T20I of the series saw the two sides meet in Christchurch. Batting first, New Zealand managed to post a total of 180 runs on the board in the first innings after a good showing by the Indian team with the ball. Chasing down the target, it was India's middle order that helped the side win the game, with Tilak Varma scoring 51*, Naman Dhir amassing 31 and Nitish Kumar Reddy going unbeaten on a score of 26* as India won the game by four wickets and extended their lead in the series.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Devon Conway

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav