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IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE score: Arshdeep Singh strikes, New Zealand face early setback

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India and New Zealand take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between the two sides. The teams meet at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington for the clash, and the clash began on a positive note for India as the side opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

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India cricket Image Source : Getty

The stage is set for the third of five T20Is between India and New Zealand. The two sides meet at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington for the clash, and it is worth noting that the clash is a chance for the Men in Blue to clinch the five-game affair as they have won the last two T20Is of the series. It is worth noting that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has been in brilliant form of late, has won the first two T20Is of the series, and will look for another good showing against the Black Caps. 

The second T20I of the series saw the two sides meet in Christchurch. Batting first, New Zealand managed to post a total of 180 runs on the board in the first innings after a good showing by the Indian team with the ball. Chasing down the target, it was India's middle order that helped the side win the game, with Tilak Varma scoring 51*, Naman Dhir amassing 31 and Nitish Kumar Reddy going unbeaten on a score of 26* as India won the game by four wickets and extended their lead in the series. 

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Devon Conway

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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  • 12:47 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Three overs done!

    After three overs, New Zealand's score reads 22-1. Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen are on the strike, looking to cope with the early setback.

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    1 down!

    Arshdeep SIngh takes the first wicket as Tim Seifert departs! Hits the ball straight in the air as Axar Patel takes a comfortable catch. New Zealand lose their first on a score of four runs.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action begins!

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes forth with the first over for India, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen open the innings for New Zelana dhere.

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for the national anthem!

    The players are out on the field as they assemble for the national anthems! Live action should begin soon!

  • 12:11 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Mitchell Santner say at the toss?

    "Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no wind which is nice. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side, you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in," Santner said.

  • 12:06 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. Lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us," Shreyas Iyer said.

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
     
    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
  • 12:01 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss, and opted to bowl first in Wellington. The trend continues for the Men in Blue as they will once again look to limit New Zealand to a subpar total in the first innings of the game!

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand! The two sides meet at the Hnry Stadium for the clash in Wellington and after winning the first two games, India will on the lookout for a third win and a potential series victory as well!

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