IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Former New Zealand player has plan in place to stop Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: The game of cricket, as we have often heard is a great leveler. It keeps your feet on the ground and demands a lot of hardwork. There are heaps of examples about the fact that every great sportsperson goes through one purple patch in their career where they can't put the wrong foot. Whatever they try and execute just comes off leaving others surprised and begging for more. As of now, SKY aka Suryakumar Yadav seems to be in one such patch. No matter wherever he plays, against any given opposition, he just finds the middle of the bat with utter ease.

In the second T20I against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav raised the bar much higher. He ended up scoring a stellar 111 runs off 51 deliveries. This innings of Surya was decorated with 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. The Kiwi bowlers hardly had any idea of what Surya was doing. The positive about Surya is that he can penetrate all corners of the field and it makes things tough for the opposition to restrain him. Over sometime now, top international teams are losing their sleep to plan against SKY, but nothing seems to be working. But it seems like Ross Taylor has some amazing insight which in hindsight looks pretty logical.

Taylor further opened up on his plan and said:

The idea should be to bowl to the other guy more and not to Surya. At the end of the day, we should never forget that Suryakumar is human and is bound to make mistakes. It is on the other team how they want to capitalize on it. When you have a 50-50 chance, you got to take it if you want to impact the game. At the moment he is batting like a dream. He was hitting sixes for fun at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and they were going 10, 15 rows back.

India are 1-0 up in the series and they are yet to lose a match under Hardik Pandya's leadership. The men in blue will take on New Zealand for the 3rd T20I in Napier.

