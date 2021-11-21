IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Rahul Dravid urges Team India to keep their feet on the ground

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rahul Dravid.

Following India's 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand for the first time in a home T20 series in Kolkata on Sunday, new coach Rahul Dravid expressed his happiness for the way his team played but urged his boys to keep their feet grounded for some tough matches ahead.

"It was a really good series win. Everyone played really well right through the series. It feels good, nice to start well. We are also quite realistic. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win," said Dravid at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dravid further revealed that he intends to set up an Indian team for the next 10 years and it will come with several ups and downs.

"Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward. It's a long journey ahead over the next 10 years and we'll have our share of ups and down," he said.

The 48-year-old batting legend further acknowledged that it was always going to be a difficult series for T20 World Cup finalists New Zealand, who played the first match three days after the T20 WC final in the UAE.

"Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them," said Dravid.