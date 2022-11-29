IND vs NZ: Will Christchurch ODI wash out as India look to avoid consecutive series defeat in New Zealand?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Christchurch weather report

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the mega action to be held in the 3rd ODI in Christchurch. Shikhar Dhawan's men are trailing in the ODI series by 0-1 after the second ODI in Hamilton was washed out. The Men in Blue will hope to bounce back and avoid another ODI series defeat in New Zealand but the weather gods will need to favour India.

Will rain wash out the third ODI?

After the second ODI got washed out and India could not stage a comeback, the Indian fans would want to see the Men in Blue level the series. But in not-so-good news for the Indian fans, the third ODI in Christchurch also has a rain threat looming over it. According to the Meteorological Service of New Zealand (the national weather service of the country), there is rain predicted in the afternoon (the match begins in the Afternoon as per New Zealand time). The weather is expected to be highly cloudy with showers developing from the afternoon and being possibly heavy.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% possibility of rain in the morning, while the precipitation chances grow to 76% in the afternoon. The evening is also predicted to have 70% of rain.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand also had a high chance of rain (94%). The weather prediction proved to be right when the game featured only 12.5 overs in the first innings. India batted first and even though captain Shikhar Dhawan got out early, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch until the heavens' gates opened and the match ended in a no-result affair. Notably, India would like to play the contest as they are eyeing to avoid another ODI defeat in New Zealand. The Men in Blue had earlier lost the three-match ODI series in New Zealand in 2020 by 3-0.

Latest Cricket News