IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill continues Midas touch, smashes 4th ODI hundred in Indore

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India's opening batter Shubman Gill continued his Midas touch as he smashed his 4th ODI ton in the third match against New Zealand in Indore. The youngster Gill has hit his second hundred in the ODI series against New Zealand as he scored a record-breaking double hundred in the 1st ODI. Gill has scored over 1100 runs in his short career.

Earlier, India's captain Rohit Sharma ended his century drought when he smashed a scintillating hundred against New Zealand in the third ODI of the series in Indore. Sharma sent the Kiwi bowlers around the park as he raised his bat after smashing a 30th ODI ton.

