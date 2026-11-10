IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India win toss, elect to bowl first

Hamilton (New Zealand):

The series moves to Hamilton with New Zealand facing a must-win situation in the third ODI against India. After two closely contested encounters, the visitors hold the advantage, having made the most of challenging conditions and delivered disciplined performances with the ball. With rain threatening to play spoilsport once again, both sides will be hoping for enough cricket to produce a decisive result.

The first two matches have offered a refreshing contrast to the aggressive batting approach that has come to define modern-day white-ball cricket. Seam movement, assistance from the surface and disciplined bowling have made run-scoring difficult, exposing vulnerabilities in both batting line-ups. India's young pace attack, despite missing several first-choice fast bowlers, has impressed with its ability to exploit conditions and maintain pressure. Gurnoor Brar, in particular, has stood out with his pace and bounce.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will need their top order to show greater intent against India's new-ball bowlers. Will Young's recent struggles at home remain a concern, while experienced campaigners such as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham will have important roles to play. The hosts can draw confidence from their impressive ODI record at Seddon Park, where they have traditionally enjoyed considerable success.

Meanwhile, this is the final ODI for captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who will join the Test squad and be unavailable for the final two matches of the series. Hence, India’s goal will be to register another win, seal the series before the captain and another key batter leave.