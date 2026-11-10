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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India win toss, elect to bowl first

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India eye a series-clinching win against New Zealand in the third ODI at Hamilton. With rain threatening and conditions favouring fast bowlers, the hosts face a must-win test, while Gill and Rahul look to sign off with a victory before joining the Test squad. Check live updates.

Seddon Park, Hamilton
Seddon Park, Hamilton Image Source : BCCI
Hamilton (New Zealand):

The series moves to Hamilton with New Zealand facing a must-win situation in the third ODI against India. After two closely contested encounters, the visitors hold the advantage, having made the most of challenging conditions and delivered disciplined performances with the ball. With rain threatening to play spoilsport once again, both sides will be hoping for enough cricket to produce a decisive result.

The first two matches have offered a refreshing contrast to the aggressive batting approach that has come to define modern-day white-ball cricket. Seam movement, assistance from the surface and disciplined bowling have made run-scoring difficult, exposing vulnerabilities in both batting line-ups. India's young pace attack, despite missing several first-choice fast bowlers, has impressed with its ability to exploit conditions and maintain pressure. Gurnoor Brar, in particular, has stood out with his pace and bounce.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will need their top order to show greater intent against India's new-ball bowlers. Will Young's recent struggles at home remain a concern, while experienced campaigners such as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham will have important roles to play. The hosts can draw confidence from their impressive ODI record at Seddon Park, where they have traditionally enjoyed considerable success.

Meanwhile, this is the final ODI for captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who will join the Test squad and be unavailable for the final two matches of the series. Hence, India’s goal will be to register another win, seal the series before the captain and another key batter leave.

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE score: India vs New Zealand Latest Match Updates, Scorecards, Playing XIs, Reactions

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  • 9:52 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another inspectation scheduled

    The umpires will inspect the ground again at 10 am IST. We have lost a significant number of overs already. 

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Covers are off

    The covers are being taken off now and it's bright for the first time today. If it remains like this, the match will start very shortly. 

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The umpires in middle

    The rain has stopped in Hamilton. The umpires walked out for a quick inspection. The pitch is covered, though. We are losing one over in every four minutes. 

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Guess what? Rain is back

    Right after the toss presentation, it started to drizzle again. The umpires are yet to provide an update on the situation. 

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand playing XI

    Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India playing XI:

     Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update

    India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. 

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    OHHH GOD!

    Again.. just when the toss was supposed to take place, the rain was back With that, the covers are back. The captains were standing in the middle for the toss this time. Very frustrating. 

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Revised playing conditions:

    Maximum 8 overs per bowler
    Powerplay 1: 1-8 overs
    Powerplay 2: 9-32 overs
    Powerplay 3: 33-40 overs

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Overs reduced

    It's now a 40-over match. Toss coming up shortly. 

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Update from the ground

    Well, the rain has stopped completely and we will have toss at 9 am IST. The match will start at 9:30 am. We have definitely lost some overs in the middle, but the umpires haven't cleared that one yet. More on it soon. 

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rain has stopped

    Well, the good news we all have been waiting for. The rain has stopped in Hamilton and we have an inspection coming up shortly. Hopefully, some action soon. Keep up with the prayers, lads. 

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Indian bus has left

    Many, if not all, of the Indian players have left the stadium and went back to the team hotel. That's an indication that the match is not expected to start anytime soon. 

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the latest update?

    The intensity of the rain has sharply declined, but it hasn't quite stopped. There's a lot of wind on the ground at the moment. India captain Shubman Gill was spotted speaking to one of the officials down there. As things stand, we are not close to the start of the match.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Players in bus

    Both India and New Zealand players are still inside the bus and are waiting there for some time. Guess they expect the match to be called off. However, they need to be on the ground till the official decision arrives and it won't come until late in the day. 

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Difficult to have a game tonight?

    It looks very difficult to have a game tonight in Hamilton. It's been raining continuously for a couple of days now and the weather is not expected to change in the coming hours. Even if the match starts at some point, the rain is expected to return. One can only hope for the rain god to be kind. 

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The rain is back

    Just when it was toss time, the drizzle came back, delaying the proceedings. The covers are back. Unfortunately for fans, the wait game continues. 

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand's sensational record at Seddon Park

    New Zealand have won six of their eight ODIs against India at Seddon Park, with one defeat and one washout (2022).

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    BCCI shares update

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss delayed by two minutes

    It rained in the afternoon in Hamilton and the pitch was under cover for a while. The rain has finally stopped and the ground is now ready to host the match. However, the toss has been delayed by two minutes. The match will also begin two minutes late. No overs have been lost. 

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Nov 10, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India eye series win

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The visitors lead the five-match series 2-0 at the moment and a victory tonight will seal the series in their favour. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to return to winning ways. 

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