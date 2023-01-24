IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Gill & Rohit have started cautiously

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has been spot on so far, but the Indian openers have dealt with him very patiently so far.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is looking in good touch. He might want to get his much awaited 100.
The match is underway, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have walked out to bat. India will need a big total here
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
If India manage to win today and defeat New Zealand by a margin of 3-0, they will go on to become the number 1 ranked ODI team. It might be a dead rubber but India have loads to play for.
New Zealand have won the toss at Holkar Stadium and have decided to bowl first. Both Siraj and Shami have been left out.
This is the final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. The men in blue lead the series by 2-0 and they are eyeing a whitewash at Holkar Stadium
