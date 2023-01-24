Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
  5. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Gill & Rohit have started cautiously
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: The action shifts to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Rohit Sharma and his men have started 2023 in style and they will make sure that they continue their dominant run till the ultimate glory, the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2023 13:47 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and his men have been extremely dominant so far. India, with a lead of 2-0 have arrived at the Holkar Stadium and they certainly will look to whitewash the Kiwis.

Live updates :IND vs NZ 3rd ODI latest updates

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:47 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Lockie Ferguson searching for Indian wickets

    Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has been spot on so far, but the Indian openers have dealt with him very patiently so far.

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Rohit looking in good nick

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is looking in good touch. He might want to get his much awaited 100.

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:32 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Gill and Rohit start proceedings for India

    The match is underway, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have walked out to bat. India will need a big total here

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    New Zealand XI

    Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India's XI

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:15 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    India eye number 1 ODI rankings

    If India manage to win today and defeat New Zealand by a margin of 3-0, they will go on to become the number 1 ranked ODI team. It might be a dead rubber but India have loads to play for.

  • Jan 24, 2023 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Two changes for India, Umran Malik and Yuzi Chahal in for Siraj and Shami

    New Zealand have won the toss at Holkar Stadium and have decided to bowl first. Both Siraj and Shami have been left out.

  • Jan 24, 2023 12:57 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Toss at 1pm

    This is the final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. The men in blue lead the series by 2-0 and they are eyeing a whitewash at Holkar Stadium

